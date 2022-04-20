Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

OTCMKTS CYBN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. 1,146,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,720. The stock has a market cap of $129.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. Cybin has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.38.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cybin will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.

