Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. 47,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,263. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.