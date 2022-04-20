Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cytosorbents in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTSO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 56.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,418 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,946,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 108,833 shares during the period. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 391,890 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 48.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 413,485 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 15.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,015 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

