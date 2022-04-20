Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000.

CYXT opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. Cyxtera Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

