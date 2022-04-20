Dana (DAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Dana to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Dana has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

Get Dana alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.