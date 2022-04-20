Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($70.97) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.50 ($62.90) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.63 ($61.96).

Shares of BN opened at €52.63 ($56.59) on Wednesday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($77.56). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.78.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

