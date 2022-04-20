Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €58.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €58.50 ($62.90) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €57.63 ($61.96).

BN opened at €52.63 ($56.59) on Wednesday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($77.56). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.78.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

