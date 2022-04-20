Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($75.27) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.00% from the company’s current price.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.63 ($61.96).

EPA BN opened at €52.63 ($56.59) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.78. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($77.56).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

