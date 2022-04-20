Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Stephens from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

DAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

NYSE:DAR opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,188,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,539,000 after purchasing an additional 227,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,346,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,190,000 after purchasing an additional 54,726 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,875 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,368 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,095 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.