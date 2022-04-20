Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

DAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.68. 1,142,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.66. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $485,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

