Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

DTTLY remained flat at $$4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. Datatec has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes security, networking, collaboration, networking and data centre, and cloud products, as well as global deployment and services.

