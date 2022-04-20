David Cordani Sells 3,717 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total value of $969,728.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,861,922.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30.

Shares of CI traded up $7.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.87. 1,452,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.33.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

