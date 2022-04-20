David J. Whitcomb Sells 44,771 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SM traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.30. 2,498,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,638. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.76 and a beta of 5.48. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

