David W. Ruttenberg Sells 6,400 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $80,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 620,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,757,788.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 107,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,495. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.11. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
