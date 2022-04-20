Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.20) to €13.50 ($14.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €11.60 ($12.47) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.55 ($13.49) in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

