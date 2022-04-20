Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.55 ($13.49) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.05) to €12.50 ($13.44) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.20) to €13.50 ($14.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Shares of DVDCF stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. 254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.