DBS Vickers Downgrades Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Hold

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 4,600.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

TLK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TLK stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,169. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

