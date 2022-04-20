DBS Vickers Downgrades Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Hold

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 4,600.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.
TLK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
TLK stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,169. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
