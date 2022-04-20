DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) PT Raised to $45.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DCP. Barclays cut their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 3.18. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $37.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

