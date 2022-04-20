Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $447.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,901,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK opened at $290.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.06 and a 200 day moving average of $336.26. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $231.88 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

