Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $439.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $437.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $445.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

