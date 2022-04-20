Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s previous close.

DK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NYSE DK opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $287,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 149,007 shares of company stock worth $6,335,460 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 660.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Delek US by 729.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

