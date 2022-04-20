Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Delta reported a loss in first-quarter 2022 with Omicron disrupting travel plans in the early part of the March quarter. The carrier incurred a loss after delivering earnings in the last two quarters of 2021. Nevertheless, with the threat of the Omicron variant subsiding, air-travel demand was exceptionally strong in March this year. Upbeat demand led to DAL earning a profit in the month with the adjusted operating margin of 9.4%. Also, driven by buoyant demand, Delta issued a bright outlook for the second quarter of 2022. However, soaring oil price hurt Delta's bottom line in the March quarter. Evidently, average fuel price per gallon (adjusted) increased 37% to $2.79. Non-fuel unit cost increased 15% from first-quarter 2019 levels. In the June quarter, the metric is expected to increase 17% from the second-quarter 2019 actuals.”

DAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 108,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 70,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

