Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

DENN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

DENN traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. 378,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $816.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,774,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 902,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after buying an additional 478,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

