DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XRAY. Bank of America cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.42. 61,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,213.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

