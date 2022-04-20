DENTSPLY SIRONA’s (XRAY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior target price of $71.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XRAY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of XRAY opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,146,000 after buying an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,459,000 after acquiring an additional 454,358 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

