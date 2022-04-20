Derek Andersen Sells 12,844 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $418,072.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,486 shares in the company, valued at $35,592,969.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, reaching $30.76. 36,931,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,788,242. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of -94.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.