Derek Andersen Sells 12,844 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $418,072.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,486 shares in the company, valued at $35,592,969.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16.
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80.
Shares of SNAP stock traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, reaching $30.76. 36,931,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,788,242. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of -94.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.
About Snap (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap (SNAP)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.