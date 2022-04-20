Derwent London (LON:DLN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.43) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLN. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.14) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($46.84) to GBX 4,200 ($54.64) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($48.14) to GBX 3,500 ($45.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,667 ($34.70) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Derwent London currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,513.89 ($45.72).

DLN stock opened at GBX 3,182 ($41.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,797 ($36.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,850 ($50.09). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,142.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,312.07.

In other Derwent London news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.20), for a total value of £20,888.40 ($27,177.21).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

