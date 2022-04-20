Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.53) to GBX 1,900 ($24.72) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.03) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,566.67 ($33.39).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 1,589.50 ($20.68) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The company has a market cap of £5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($18.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.55). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,791.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,254.46.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,715 ($22.31) per share, with a total value of £3,961.65 ($5,154.37).

About Coca-Cola HBC (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.