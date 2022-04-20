Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CCHGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.53) to GBX 1,900 ($24.72) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,194.04.

OTCMKTS CCHGY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 46,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,302. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

