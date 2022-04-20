Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $225.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.14.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $178.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,895,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

