Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $55.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.
Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.41. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $77.89.
In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 151,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
