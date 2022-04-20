Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $55.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.41. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 151,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

