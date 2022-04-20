Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Hold

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08.
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
