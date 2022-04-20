Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Hold

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at $101,901,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,378,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,758,000 after purchasing an additional 149,592 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at $3,749,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,006,000. Institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.