Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Target Price to €10.00

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.78) to €11.70 ($12.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.46) to €7.80 ($8.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. 64,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,819. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

