Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Target Price to $13.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 27.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,866,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.