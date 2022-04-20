Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €177.00 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €177.00 ($190.32) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($167.74) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($204.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($176.34) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($197.85) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €170.15 ($182.95).

Shares of DB1 opened at €163.80 ($176.13) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a fifty-two week high of €169.55 ($182.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €157.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €150.98. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

