Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Raised to €191.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to €191.00 ($205.38) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on DBOEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €184.00 ($197.85) to €185.00 ($198.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($161.29) to €156.00 ($167.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($193.55) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($188.17) to €180.00 ($193.55) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.86.
OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 210,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,613. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.
About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.