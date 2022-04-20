Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

DVN opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at $17,501,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after buying an additional 595,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after buying an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after buying an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

