DexCom, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for DexCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.29.

DXCM opened at $491.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $450.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. DexCom has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 317.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Shares of DexCom are going to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 133,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 57,052 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after buying an additional 41,496 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in DexCom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,846,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,898 shares of company stock worth $4,829,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

