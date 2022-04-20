Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,565.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($55.30) to GBX 4,500 ($58.55) in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.63) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

DEO opened at $203.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.42 and a 200-day moving average of $203.39. Diageo has a 52-week low of $175.46 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

