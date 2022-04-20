DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 1,274,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.73.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.