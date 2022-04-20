DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.11.
DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
In other news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $290,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DKS stock opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.76.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
