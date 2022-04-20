DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.11.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $290,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS stock opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.