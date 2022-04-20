DNB Bank ASA Plans Dividend of $0.90 (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.9024 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of DNBBY stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28. DNB Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.
DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. Analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DNB Bank ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.
