DNB Bank ASA Plans Dividend of $0.90 (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.9024 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of DNBBY stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28. DNB Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. Analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 215.00 to 190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. DNB Markets dropped their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.60.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

