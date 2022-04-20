Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) to announce $332.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.97 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $319.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

