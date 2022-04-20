Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

NYSE D traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,528. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

