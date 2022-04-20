Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

D has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.65. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,527,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,750,000 after buying an additional 81,680 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 162,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 107,961 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.