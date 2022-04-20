Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $430.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $475.00 to $430.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.23.

NYSE DPZ opened at $394.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.69. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $376.81 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

