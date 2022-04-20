Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 204,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,736. Domo has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,307,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 in the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Domo by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

