Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $608,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,654,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,549,410.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Inari Medical stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.75. 399,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,637. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average of $84.32. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $116.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 586.35 and a beta of 1.76.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth $22,329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $152,773,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 58.8% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
