Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $608,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,654,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,549,410.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Inari Medical stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.75. 399,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,637. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average of $84.32. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $116.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 586.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth $22,329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $152,773,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 58.8% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

