Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

DCI traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.81. 382,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,505. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 21.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

