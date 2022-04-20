DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DASH. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

NYSE DASH traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,983. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.63.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $5,172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,099 shares of company stock valued at $47,948,303. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

